NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people across the country including Tennessee have been glued to the election returns.
Becky Dotson admits she and her husband are hooked to 2020 Presidential Election returns.
“We’ve been watching non-stop since election day, I guess,” Dotson said. "I kept waking up during the night, telling myself, ‘I’m not looking at my phone, I’m not looking at my phone,’ and then I did."
“During the day when my little boy goes to school we have three tv’s going so we can see what’s going on in every room. And when I’m in the car line waiting to pick him up - we have YouTube TV so I watch it on my phone! I cannot get away!” she laughs.
Doctors explain a possible election addiction.
“There is an addictive component to it. It’s a sense of feeling uninformed, feeling out of the loop,” Dr. David Henderson, a psychiatrist with Vertava Health, said. “There is something called the variable ratio of reward. And we see this in gambling all the time.”
Henderson specializes in addiction.
“We check in, we check in, making sure we haven’t missed anything big and important because the fear of missing out on this massively challenging situation is very scary to us," Henderson said. “We have been primed for how high the stakes are in this election.”
Henderson said we have been prepped that the outcome was a done deal that Joe Biden would win the presidency. But now, that’s not necessarily the case.
“People are gripped by this tension associated with the potential reward and the stakes and what they see as a tremendous opportunity to win big or lose it all,” Henderson said.
Dr. Henderson said some of his patients are having more anxiety and depression than usual.
His advice is ask yourself, once all this is over and what’s the worst case scenario, and if can I survive it. Then, Henderson said confront your fears head on.
