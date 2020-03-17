News4 spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner about what symptoms you need to be showing to be tested.
“People who have some respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat. Something like that and fever.”
Dr. Schaffner said a fever is a key symptom.
“Fever is a symptom thats really very important in getting you considered for testing. If you dont have fever you’re much less likely to have coronavirus.”
Dr. Schaffner said there are other factors combined with those symptoms that would allow you to be tested.
“We’re most interested in people who are older and anyone who has an underlying illness.”
He said diseases like such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, and people who immunocompromised could receive the test if they are experiencing symptoms.
If you are experiencing any symptoms medical professionals urge you not to come into your doctors office.
“Use your computer and contact your healthcare provider or pick up the phone give them a call and they’ll tell you exactly what to do,” said Dr. Schaffner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.