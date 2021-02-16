NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People 65 years old and older can start registering for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
The people in this age bracket and in Phase 1b, which includes members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and childcare facilities, can register on Feb. 22 with state-operated health departments.
"Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Tuesday. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”
Tennessee Department of Health has launched a scheduling tool to book appointments for the COVID vaccine. To make an appointment or see if you are eligible for a vaccine, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.