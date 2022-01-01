2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Penny Jackson Ragsdale, the wife of country music legend Ray Stevens, died on New Year's Eve, confirmed by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ragsdale died at her home on Friday after "a prolonged battle with cancer." She was 78 years old.

Stevens canceled his New Year's show because of his wife's serious health conditions. He was going to be performed at the CabaRay in Nashville.

Ragsdale was married to Stevens for more than 60 years. They had two daughters, Timi and Suzi, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The family is working on funeral arrangements and will announce them in the coming days.

 

