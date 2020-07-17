NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines will have stop operations in Nashville until the end of July, according to the Mayor.
Mayor John Cooper made the announcement on Friday and it includes pedal taverns.
Pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines will close until the end of July. Other “transpotainment” vehicles (over 10k lbs.) are regulated by the state and not under the authority of Metro. For more information, visit https://t.co/lAEFRR4igZ— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 17, 2020
Howver, Cooper said other “transportainment” vehicles, which weigh 10,000 pounds are regulated by the state and not under Metro jurisdiction.
To read more on the executive order, click here.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.