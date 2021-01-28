NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 has learned a pediatrician killed in a Texas SWAT standoff has strong ties to Nashville.

Dr. Lindley Dodson completed her residency at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt from 2003 to 2006.

News4 spoke with Dodson's former colleagues who remembered her laugh, smile, and joy for life.

“Trying to wrap your head around such a loss is pretty impossible,” Dr. Whitney Browning, a pediatrician said.

Dr. Browning was in residency at the same time as Dr. Lindley Dodson at Vanderbilt.

“Really looked up to Lindley and members of that third year class as the doctors we wanted to be one day,” Dr. Browning said.

Police in Austin, Texas said a SWAT standoff unfolded Tuesday night at the Children's Medical Group where Dodson worked.

Police said another doctor who didn't work there, Bharat Narumanchi, walked in with a gun. He held five employees hostage and eventually allowed some to leave.

Dodson didn't make it out alive and the shooter turned the gun on himself.

"There were no words honestly. It's devastating,” Dr. Rebecca Swan, Pediatric Residency Program Director at Vanderbilt said.

Dr. Swan is the pediatric Residency Program Director at Vanderbilt. Dodson holds a special place in Swan's heart.

She was part of the first group she recruited to Vanderbilt.

“I always tell them I match you for life,” Dr. Swan said.

Those who knew Dodson are now sharing pictures, stories, and tears.

“I think just the tragedy of it all in losing someone who was such a bright light in this world,” Dr. Browning said.

She was known as a bright light and a gifted pediatrician who will be deeply missed.

“Really how much she poured into her patients and how much they loved her and I think knowing her as a resident that is no surprise at all,” Dr. Browning said.

Dodson leaves behind a husband, two daughters, and a son.

Police in Texas said the shooter was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. They believe that may have led to the hostage incident.