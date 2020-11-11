NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer on Old Hickory Blvd Wednesday evening.
Metro Police say that Benjamin Wade, 39, was in the 5000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage when he was struck by a Thornton's tanker truck.
Police say Wade was not in a crosswalk.
The driver reports that they did not see the victim. Police add that speed was not a factor in this crash.
News4 crews on scene say that stretch of Old Hickory Blvd is rather dark and does not have street lights installed.
