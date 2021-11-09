NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
According to police at the scene, a female driver going northbound on Murfreesboro Pike hit and killed a man when he suddenly ran across the road.
The incident was reported at 6 a.m. at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Murfreesboro Pike.
The woman is in the hospital with minor injuries and is not facing any charges.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.