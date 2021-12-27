Woman hit by a car in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking into a crash involving a pedestrian from Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Trenton Road between Needmore Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

According to CPD, a woman was struck by a motorist as she was walking in the left turn lane on Trenton Road.

The woman was taken to a Nashville hospital via Life Flight and her condition is unknown.

Trenton Road was shut down on Sunday night as investigators processed the scene.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

