CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking into a crash involving a pedestrian from Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Trenton Road between Needmore Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.
According to CPD, a woman was struck by a motorist as she was walking in the left turn lane on Trenton Road.
The woman was taken to a Nashville hospital via Life Flight and her condition is unknown.
Trenton Road was shut down on Sunday night as investigators processed the scene.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.