NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a bus in downtown Nashville on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident happened on the 5th Avenue level of Music City Central around 8:45 a.m.
Authorities said the man was trying to board a bus that was leaving Music City Central.
The man was taken to a local hospital. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.
The WeGo transit system released this statement:
This morning, a pedestrian attempting to board a departing bus was struck at WeGo Central. The incident took place on the 5th Ave level of Central and was immediately addressed by Metro Nashville Police Department officers on the scene.
The pedestrian was transported for medical attention, their condition unknown at this time. WeGo staff is fully cooperating with MNPD’s ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.