NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unidentified female pedestrian was struck and killed on Central Pike at the I-40 East exit ramp on Monday night.
A motorist who was traveling west on Central Pike under the I-40 overpass at 9:30 p.m. observed what happened to be a person lying in the roadway. She turned around and then saw two vehicles run over the victim and continue without stopping.
It isn’t known whether the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway or was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was first struck. Debris at the scene indicates that the make of the suspect vehicle is a General Motors product.
Officers located a purse in the roadway, but it contained no identification.
The medical examiner will attempt to identify the woman, who was white with medium length black hair and long fingernails painted red. She wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information about the vehicles or its drivers is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
