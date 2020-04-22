NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed Wednesday night in Nashville.
Madison Precinct Officers responded to a hit and run incident at Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike around 9:20 p.m.
Nashville Fire is on scene and the fatal team and CSI have been requested as well.
The suspected vehicle is described as a possible gray Chevy sedan missing the right side fender.
Dickerson Pike between Due West Avenue North and Skyline Ridge will be closed until further notice.
News4 will continue to bring you updates as they come in.
