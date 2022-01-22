NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was hit by a truck on Friday night and rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
According to Metro Police, 37-year-old Kathryn Stewart was walking in the right turn lane on Elm Hill Pike. A stretch of the road where there are no sidewalks.
Police said a Dodge pickup truck struck Stewart and fled the scene. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.
The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Michael Crockett, returned to the scene and confessed to the hit-and-run, telling officers he never saw Stewart.
Police said Crockett showed signs of impairment and have charged him with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Crockett may face additional charges upon completion of the investigation.
