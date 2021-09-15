NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
Police tell News4 a driver traveling westbound on Elm Hill Pike near Twin Elm Court struck a pedestrian walking on the side of the road where no sidewalks were present.
The driver initially left the scene and returned after seeking a translator, stating he did not speak English.
It is not believed that any impairment was a factor in the incident.
It is also unknown whether charges will be filed as of now.
