NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian who was seriously injured after trying to cross Lebanon Pike in Old Hickory early Sunday morning has died.
Police said the victim, 74-year-old Ernest Reeves from Old Hickory, left Double E Bar and Grill, 4957 Lebanon Pike, around 12:38 a.m. and was crossing Lebanon Pike north to south trying to get to his RV when he was struck by a minivan.
Reeves and the driver of the car were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver did not see Reeves in the roadway, it was raining at the time and visibility was poor. No charges are anticipated.
