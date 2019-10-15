MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car overnight while trying to cross South Mt. Juliet Road.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the man was walking in a crosswalk when a car turning from Providence Way onto South Mt. Juliet Road going south did not see him and struck him.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed in the accident.
