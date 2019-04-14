NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after trying to cross Lebanon Pike in Old Hickory early Sunday morning.
Police said the victim left Double E Bar and Grill, 4957 Lebanon Pike, and was crossing Lebanon Pike when he was struck and killed.
The victim has not been identified.
The investigation into the accident in continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.