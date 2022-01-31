FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has been killed after he was struck by a driver on I-65 north Monday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Jacob A. Almazan was walking on the interstate near mile marker 71 and was struck by a driver in the left lane.
The driver, a Spring Hill resident, was not charged with the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.