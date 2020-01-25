DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 40 westbound in Dickson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Tony Kim was driving a 2017 Volvo TT west on I-40 around mile marker 178 when he hit a pedestrian standing in the middle of the lane. Kim's truck went off the roadway on the left side and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop on the Eastbound side.
Kim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured.
The pedestrian has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
