NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in West Nashville on Monday night.
Metro Police told News4 the male victim was walking near the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike around 9 p.m. Monday when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The unknown vehicle left the scene of the fatal accident.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
