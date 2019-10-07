HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on I-40 East in Hickman County Monday.
According to officials, a man was struck by another vehicle around 4 a.m. near mile marker 156 after his vehicle ran out of gas. THP says the man was hit while outside of his vehicle as he was stranded on the side of the road.
A female passenger in the victim's vehicle flagged down traffic for help.
THP says the wanted vehicle is believed to be a blue semi-truck that is possibly international. That semi-truck reportedly continued eastbound after striking the victim.
TDOT is helping with traffic as investigators clear the scene. Both lanes are expected to be reopened around 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
