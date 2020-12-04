NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Central Pike at the I-40 East exit ramp on Monday night.
Lisa Marie Bell, 42, was hit and killed on the 40 ramp after two vehicles ran her over and kept driving.
A driver traveling west on Central Pike under the I-40 overpass at 9:30 p.m. Monday saw Bell lying in the roadway and then witnessed two vehicles run her over and continue driving without stopping.
It isn’t known whether Bell was attempting to cross the roadway or was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was first struck.
Debris at the scene indicates that the make of the suspect's vehicle is a General Motors car.
Anyone with information about the vehicles or its drivers is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.