NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed early this morning on West Trinity Lane.
Authorities say a man was walking across West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike around 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car.
According to police, the man was homeless.
Witnesses say the man was standing in the middle of the street with his walker when a dark SUV struck him and continued driving.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet released his identity.
