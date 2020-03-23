HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Hermitage after a pedestrian was killed overnight.
Metro Police say the hit-and-run happened around 10 p.m. at Old Hickory Boulevard and Frist Boulevard.
The female victim was found in the middle of the street with obvious injuries from a vehicle strike, according to officers.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.