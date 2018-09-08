Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on Nolensville Pike on Saturday morning.
Police said 56-year-old Mark Vandeleuv was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram attempting to cross Nolensville Pike after taking the westbound exit off Interstate-440 around 7:45 a.m.
Officials said Vandeleuv died at the scene.
The exit ramp was closed for several hours Saturday while officials investigated the accident.
The driver, 42-year-old Dennis Draper, told police he didn't see Vandeleuv when he made the turn.
Officials said there was no evidence Draper was impaired at the time of the crash and the preliminary investigation indicated that "failure to yield to a pedestrian" was the primary cause of the accident.
Officials have not indicated whether charges will be filed against the driver.
Stay with News4 for updates.
#BreakingNews A pedestrian is struck and killed by a truck on Nolensville PK and 440 @WSMV @4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/EzbnEql6kQ— Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) September 8, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.