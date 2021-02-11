CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Madison Street Wednesday night, police tell News4.
Clarksville Police say the truck was driving east on Madison Street near Denny Road around 9:30 p.m. when it struck 62-year-old Sheryl Farmer.
Police say Farmer had walked into the eastbound lanes before she was struck. Farmer reportedly died from her injuries.
Police say no charges are expected following the crash.
