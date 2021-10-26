CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died as a result of being hit by a car in Clarksville on Tuesday evening.
The man, identified as John Hill-Nicholson, 67, was hauling items on a trailer going east on Tiny Town Road when some of the items fell off into the roadway.
Hill-Nicholson pulled to the center left turn lane of the road, got out of his vehicle and went into the road to retrieve the items.
A vehicle traveling west on Tiny Town near Green Acres stuck Hill-Nicholson .
The road was closed down for several hours for investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.