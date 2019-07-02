NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman crossing the crosswalk at Lafayette Street and Claiborne Street in Southeast Nashville was hit and killed overnight by a hit-and-run driver.
According to Metro Police, the woman was halfway through the roadway when a car sped down the road, hit her, and kept driving. The woman later died from her injuries.
Investigators say the suspect soon returned to the scene and admitted to police to hitting the woman. The suspect's identity has not been immediately given. Police were looking for a suspect's vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima with front end damage and possible broken windshield.
The road is expected to be closed for a few hours early Tuesday morning while the investigation continues.
