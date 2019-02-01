NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian that was hit by a cement truck on Interstate 65 South at the Trinity Lane exit has been identified as 66-year-old Al Star of Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened around 11:25 a.m. Friday. The investigation showed that Star was crossing Brick Church Pike as the cement truck turned left onto Brick Church Pike from Trinity Lane. Star was hit in the roadway.
The driver of the truck, 71-year-old Evans Bridges, of Madison, said he saw Star as he was making the left turn and could not stop in time. Star was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Metro Police said there is no crosswalk in the intersection, but Star was crossing where a crosswalk would normally be. Investigators have not yet determined who had the right of way, and the investigation into the pedestrian crash is continuing. Neither Star nor Bridges were believed to be impaired during the accident.
