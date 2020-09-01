Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Police told News4 the pedestrian was in the road near Dickerson Pike and Queen Avenue when he was hit.
The man was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and has been speaking with police, who are currently investigating.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it is made available.
