NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning after getting hit by a semi-truck in South Nashville.
Metro Police said the female victim was hit by a USPS semi-truck on Harding Place near Metroplex Drive around 1:22 a.m..
A witness told police the victim was crossing Harding Place not at a crosswalk when she was struck by the USPS truck.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt with critical injuries where she was pronounced dead.
BREAKING❗️— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) July 16, 2020
One person hit and killed by a semi truck on Metroplex Dr at Harding Pl.
Take Haywood Ln or Briley to I-24 instead. @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/6bv8hN3kF2
Police have not identified the identity of the victim at this time.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.