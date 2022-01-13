NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Thursday morning, one person was in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Nashville.
According to Metro Police, a 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was struck on Demonbreun Street. Police said the unidentified man remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The area was closed between 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue for most of Thursday morning. The entrance to the interstate in the area was also closed.
The driver remained at the scene to provide Metro Police with information.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information is released.
