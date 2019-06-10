breaking news

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed Monday night after being hit by a train in Goodlettsville.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the train tracks behind the shopping center on the 700 block of Rivergate Parkway.

Police say crews are still on scene investigating.

