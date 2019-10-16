GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Goodlettsville Wednesday night.
Officials on scene tell News4 they are trying to determine if the death was accidental or a possible suicide.
The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Long Hollow Pike and Cartwright Street in Goodlettsville.
News4 has a crew on scene, and we are working to get more information on the victim.
Stay with us on air and online for updates.
