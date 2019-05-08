NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening near Cedar Hill Park in Madison.
Police say a pedestrian was struck on Old Hickory Blvd near Dickerson Pike.
The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m.
It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing charges. Police are still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
