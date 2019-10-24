PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car on Wednesday in Putnam County.
Officials tell us Randall Bilbrey, of Bloomington Springs, was identified as the victim. He was reportedly walking along State Highway 56 near Hulon Ferrell Road when he was hit.
Tennessee Highway Patrol have not yet said if the driver will be facing charges. An investigation is ongoing.
