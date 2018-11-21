One man died Wednesday night crossing MLK Parkway in Clarksville around 6:05 p.m.
Police say the 35-year-old was walking south across the westbound lanes when he crossed the path of a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 52-year-old woman.
The man, who has not been identified, crashed into the windshield as he was hit. Police say he rolled over the hood of the car then came to a rest in the road.
The driver of the Sonata was not injured, and no charges have been filed.
