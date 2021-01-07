NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 47-year-old man is dead after he was hit and killed by a car on I-40 west just past the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit.
Police say around 10 p.m. last night, a man was driving in the far right lane of the interstate when he saw Jason Ferguson standing on the right shoulder waving his arms.
The driver told police Ferguson then jumped into his traffic lane and he couldn't avoid hitting him.
Officials say Ferguson died at the scene. The driver involved was treated for minor injuries.
According to investigators, it's not known why he was standing on I-40. There were reportedly no abandoned or broken down vehicles nearby.
A toxicology test will be conducted on Ferguson.
