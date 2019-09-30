NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Friday night a 72-year-old homeless man was hit by a BMW SUV while crossing Main Street in North Nashville. He died today due to the injuries from being hit.
Police say the victim, 72-year-old Carlee Pitts, Jr., who was dressed in dark clothing, walked out in front of the SUV on Main St., near North 8th Street, not in a cross-walk.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Shaun Hartas, left the accident location before police arrived. He was found at his residence later, where he admitted to being the driver of the SUV. A DUI Investigator called in did not find any indicators that Hartas was impaired.
He was issued a misdemeanor citation for leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to render aid or give information, and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.