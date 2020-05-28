NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are working to rescue a pedestrian who was hit by a train in Madison.
Metro Nashville Police tell News4 the victim was hit by a train near the intersection of Monticello Court and Monticello Ave. The victim is believed to be critically injured and the Nashville Fire Department is trying to rescue the victim.
CSX Transportation has been notified of the incident and is responding.
The Office of Emergency Management has also been notified.
News4 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.
