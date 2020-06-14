NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 52-year-old Nashville man was struck and killed around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Buena Vista Pike and Cliff Drive.
The victim was crossing Buena Vista Pike from north to south and was in the middle of a traffic lane when he was hit by a 2012 Ford Taurus driven by 21-year-old Tamika Hart of Nashville.
The victim was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the incident and was wearing dark colored clothing when he was struck.
Hart was arrested for driving without a valid license and not having insurance.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.