CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police responded to reports on a pedestrian struck around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
A 44-year-old man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado going West on Tiny Town Road when he struck a 57-year-old female while she was trying to cross the road.
According to police, the woman was standing in the middle of the left westbound lane of Tiny Town Road in a not well lit area when she was struck.
The driver did not see the woman as he approached due to the bad lighting.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
