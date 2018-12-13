CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
The man was walking west across Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Oak Haven Hotel when he was hit by a Ford F150 just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
John Chambers, 64, died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
The 46-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.
Charges have not been filed against the driver at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
