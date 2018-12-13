MONTGOMERY COUNTY MAP

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.

The man was walking west across Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Oak Haven Hotel when he was hit by a Ford F150 just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

John Chambers, 64, died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

The 46-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

Charges have not been filed against the driver at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.