NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that 30-year-old Andrew Miller has died after being hit by a car on West End Avenue in Nashville on Sunday night.
Miller was hit at 7:30PM in the far left lane of West End Ave, which is just across the street from the entrance to his apartment building.
19-year-old Keturah Tobias of Hendersonville struck Miller with her 2006 Honda Civic. Tobias claims that she did not see Miller until just before hitting him. Police say she swerved, but still hit him. Neither she, or her two passengers were injured.
Miller was not in a crosswalk at the time, but police say the area is well lit.
The investigation is still ongoing.
