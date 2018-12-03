NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed Monday night that a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Briley Parkway overpass of I-24.
Th wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Northbound lanes of Briley Parkway were closed at the Interstate 24 interchange after the crash.
Details about the crash are not immediately available. Police say the Traffic Section Fatal Team is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
