CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian died from his injuries after being hit by a car in Clarksville on Monday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of the 41A Bypass and Vista Lane just before 4:30 a.m.
According to witnesses, the man stepped out in front of the vehicle, and the driver tried to avoid hitting him.
Police have identified the pedestrian as 77-year-old Frank Massie. He was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
The Clarksville Police Department said alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call police.
