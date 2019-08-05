CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say a man struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard the night of July 27 has died.
Police say 32-year-old Aubrey Clark died Sunday around 11 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The crash happened on July 27 at around 2 a.m. when Clark walked into the path of a 2011 Impala driven by a 44-year-old man. No charges have been filed against the driver.
