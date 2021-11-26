A pedestrian that was struck in a hit and run crash on November 18th, has died. Joe Franklin, 64, was found in the middle of East Trinity Lane and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on Wednesday from those injuries.
MNPD detectives are still searching for the vehicle responsible. There were no cameras in the immediate area. A car part was found at the scene that leads investigators to believe that a Chrysler Pacifica might be involved in the hit and run. Police believe it to be a 2004-2008 model Pacifica that will have heavy front end damage. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.