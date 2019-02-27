NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a car in south Nashville on Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Hamilton Church Road around 9:15 p.m.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 28-year-old Dwayne Sims was walking along the westbound lane when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Valle Romero, said he did not see Sims in time to avoid hitting him.
Sims, who was from Antioch, died at the scene.
According to police, this section of Hamilton Church Road does not have street lights, a shoulder or sidewalks.
Investigators said they do not anticipate filing charges against Romero.
