NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon while they were crossing the street in Germantown.
The incident happened a little after 2:00 p.m. on Rosa Parks Blvd near Monroe Street, next to the Germantown Kroger.
Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.
It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing any charges.
News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us on air and online for updates.
